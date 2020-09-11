A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail admits once again it may open without Bond Street Building
Made from Crossrail clay, Europe’s biggest coastal habitat restoration project is a valuable flood defence but is itself threatened by climate change The Guardian
Mainline / Overground
Rail bosses scrap Blackpool to London service after Covid-19 pandemic proves ‘too big an obstacle’ Lancashire Post
The London Assembly’s Transport Committee has called for the HS1 link between Stratford and St Pancras to be included in the Travelcard system. ianVisits
Protest camp aims to save ancient trees from HS2 axe Camden New Journal
South Western Railway customers hit by December’s strike action have until the end of this month to claim compensation This is Money
London Kings Cross: Major disruption after signalling fails twice on Monday BBC News
DLR
Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station Newham Recorder
Miscellaneous
HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike Ham & High
Staff normally based at TfL’s Palestra headquarters building in Blackfriars Road will begin a phased return to the office from late September. SE1
TfL said its advertising revenues plummeted by 90% during the most challenging financial quarter in its 20-year history. BBC News
TfL commissioner Andy Byford: Getting the capital moving again CityAM
A disruption operation targeting train stations across south east London and North Kent has resulted in a massive 145 arrests and 56 weapons being seized. News Shopper
Why London’s Underground is in better post-pandemic shape than NYC’s subways NY Post
And finally: Covid-19 and the end of commuterland The Economist (£)
