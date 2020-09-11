A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail admits once again it may open without Bond Street Building

Made from Crossrail clay, Europe’s biggest coastal habitat restoration project is a valuable flood defence but is itself threatened by climate change The Guardian

Mainline / Overground

Rail bosses scrap Blackpool to London service after Covid-19 pandemic proves ‘too big an obstacle’ Lancashire Post

The London Assembly’s Transport Committee has called for the HS1 link between Stratford and St Pancras to be included in the Travelcard system. ianVisits

Protest camp aims to save ancient trees from HS2 axe Camden New Journal

South Western Railway customers hit by December’s strike action have until the end of this month to claim compensation This is Money

London Kings Cross: Major disruption after signalling fails twice on Monday BBC News

DLR

Appeal after man repeatedly exposes himself at West Silvertown DLR station Newham Recorder

Miscellaneous

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike Ham & High

Staff normally based at TfL’s Palestra headquarters building in Blackfriars Road will begin a phased return to the office from late September. SE1

TfL said its advertising revenues plummeted by 90% during the most challenging financial quarter in its 20-year history. BBC News

TfL commissioner Andy Byford: Getting the capital moving again CityAM

A disruption operation targeting train stations across south east London and North Kent has resulted in a massive 145 arrests and 56 weapons being seized. News Shopper

Why London’s Underground is in better post-pandemic shape than NYC’s subways NY Post

And finally: Covid-19 and the end of commuterland The Economist (£)

—

The image above is from Sept 2017: The delights of the railways at the Old Oak Common Open Day