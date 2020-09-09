The Camden Highline, a project to open up a path along a railway linking Camden to Kings Cross has opened a competition for a design studio to carry out the work.

Occupying 1.1km of disused railway viaduct that runs alongside the mainline tracks, they are working on opening up what would be a 15-minute elevated walk from Camden Gardens to a location just to the north of the redeveloped land behind King’s Cross station.

The chosen design team will be tasked with making a piece of vacant infrastructure accessible to the public. Apart from making the railway viaducts safe and pleasant to walk long, there are the end point buildings that will get people from street to the high walk.

It’s expected that when the Camden Highline opens, it could attract 1.3 million new visitors annually.