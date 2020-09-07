Later this month, Santander cycles hire bikes will be free to use all day – as it’s Car Free Day – an annual event on the 22nd September to encourage people to ditch the motorcar.

On Car Free Day, amongst a number of events, Santander Cycles will be offering free hires on the day and a discount on annual subscriptions to the service.

For free access on Tuesday 22nd September use the code CFD2020 via the Santander Cycles app or directly at a docking station (bank card required to complete the transaction).

That gets you an unlimited number of 30 minutes duration hires though the day for free. For journeys longer than 30 minutes, you pay £2 for each additional 30 minutes. You must return the cycle within 24 hours or you may be charged.

You can also use code CFD25OFF to get 25% off a Santander Cycles annual membership – that’s £67.50 for a year of cycle hirings, with all 30-minute journeys included in the price. The annual membership discount code is valid for redemption on 22 and 23 September only and must be redeemed as a new or existing member online or via the Santander Cycles app.

This year also marks 10 years of cycle hire in London. Through Santander Cycles, Londoners have access to 781 docking stations and more than 12,000 bikes, with an additional 1,700 new bikes currently being added to the fleet.