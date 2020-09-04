As in-person guided tours of Parliament are rather difficult at the moment, they are offering a regular series of online tours instead.
They are offering 45-minute virtual tours with one of their tour guides, including the Commons Chamber, Lords Chamber and Central Lobby with its magnificent octagonal ceiling, which are followed by 15 minutes for questions.
The presenter will share some of the history of the building and talk about how each room is used today to support the work of UK Parliament. Also included is Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the building and scene to many historic occasions including the trials of Guy Fawkes and King Charles I.
The tours run three times a day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout September – and can be booked here.
