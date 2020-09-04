Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Harry Potter and his adventures on the London Underground

London Underground

Waterloo & City line: ‘no timeline’ for reopening of the Drain SE1

TfL must continue to invest in capacity upgrades despite its perilous financial position, according to the managing director of the London Underground Andy Lord. NCE (£)

Campaigners urge TfL to ‘give them a brake’ as noise on Jubilee Line’s Kingsbury Curve is ‘attack on their senses’ Local Times

Dettol’s back to work ad in tube stations goes viral for all the wrong reasons Campaign

Survey finds 90 per cent of young women who are sexually harassed on the London underground never report it Independent

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

A lack of available workers could hamper Crossrail’s plan to tackle a backlog of work during a five-week blockade of the railway. NCE (£)

There are still many lessons that need to be learnt from Crossrail, writes Caroline Pidgeon Building

Mainline / Overground

Bexley Council has asked Thameslink to stop its trains at Belvedere and Erith stations to provide a much-needed boost to public transport in the area. 853

The government and the rail industry are working to introduce flexible season tickets to encourage employees to return to the office Personnel Today

HS2 outlines timeline for London construction works ianVisits

Eurostar’s Ashford International and Ebbsfleet International services won’t return until 2022 Kent Online

Furious passengers have slammed a train company after being crammed into packed carriages with no social distancing “because it’s a bank holiday”. Independent

The small overcrowded entrance to Denmark Hill station in South London is to be significantly easier to use, following a £7.5 million upgrade to the station. ianVisits

DLR

Detectives launch manhunt for suspect after ‘flashing spree at DLR station’ Standard

Miscellaneous

TfL commissioner: We need to make people feel safe on public transport Standard

A serial fire alarm activator who subjected passengers to hours of disruption on the London Underground over a two month period has been sentenced. Local Times

Central London property group asks government to do more to restore confidence in public transport OnLondon

The London Transport Museum has jumped on the bandwagon for fancy face masks and is selling London transport themed versions. ianVisits

The chief executive of Trainline has sold shares worth more than £3 million as the ticketing app suffers the effects of historically low passenger numbers. The Times (£)

And finally: Dave Richardson recalls more than 40 years of connecting railways with beer festivals and brewery visits, Railway Hub

The image above is from Sept 2019: Harry Potter and his adventures on the London Underground

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News