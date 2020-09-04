A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Waterloo & City line: ‘no timeline’ for reopening of the Drain SE1

TfL must continue to invest in capacity upgrades despite its perilous financial position, according to the managing director of the London Underground Andy Lord. NCE (£)

Campaigners urge TfL to ‘give them a brake’ as noise on Jubilee Line’s Kingsbury Curve is ‘attack on their senses’ Local Times

Dettol’s back to work ad in tube stations goes viral for all the wrong reasons Campaign

Survey finds 90 per cent of young women who are sexually harassed on the London underground never report it Independent

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

A lack of available workers could hamper Crossrail’s plan to tackle a backlog of work during a five-week blockade of the railway. NCE (£)

There are still many lessons that need to be learnt from Crossrail, writes Caroline Pidgeon Building

Mainline / Overground

Bexley Council has asked Thameslink to stop its trains at Belvedere and Erith stations to provide a much-needed boost to public transport in the area. 853

The government and the rail industry are working to introduce flexible season tickets to encourage employees to return to the office Personnel Today

HS2 outlines timeline for London construction works ianVisits

Eurostar’s Ashford International and Ebbsfleet International services won’t return until 2022 Kent Online

Furious passengers have slammed a train company after being crammed into packed carriages with no social distancing “because it’s a bank holiday”. Independent

The small overcrowded entrance to Denmark Hill station in South London is to be significantly easier to use, following a £7.5 million upgrade to the station. ianVisits

DLR

Detectives launch manhunt for suspect after ‘flashing spree at DLR station’ Standard

Miscellaneous

TfL commissioner: We need to make people feel safe on public transport Standard

A serial fire alarm activator who subjected passengers to hours of disruption on the London Underground over a two month period has been sentenced. Local Times

Central London property group asks government to do more to restore confidence in public transport OnLondon

The London Transport Museum has jumped on the bandwagon for fancy face masks and is selling London transport themed versions. ianVisits

The chief executive of Trainline has sold shares worth more than £3 million as the ticketing app suffers the effects of historically low passenger numbers. The Times (£)

And finally: Dave Richardson recalls more than 40 years of connecting railways with beer festivals and brewery visits, Railway Hub

—

The image above is from Sept 2019: Harry Potter and his adventures on the London Underground