The annual exhibition of award-winning photographs of our planet returns later this year, and due to shorter opening hours, they’re putting tickets on sale from today to give people a chance to book early.

This is the 56th year of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Winning images are selected for their creativity, originality, and technical excellence, and despite the lockdown, this year’s competition attracted almost 50,000 entries from across the world.

Some of the shortlisted photographs have been released as a teaser.

The perfect catch by Hannah Vijayan. Highly Commended 2020, 15-17 Years Old

Eye of the drought by Jose Fragozo. Highly Commended 2020, Animal Portraits.

The spider’s supper by Jaime Culebras. Highly Commended 2020, Behaviour: Invertebrates.

Amazon burning by Charlie Hamilton James. Highly Commended 2020, Wildlife Photojournalism: Single Image.

The rat game by Matthew Maran. Highly Commended 2020, Behaviour: Mammals.

The winners will be announced on 13th October, and the exhibition will then open to the public on 16th October.

The exhibition costs £14.95 per adult, or alternatively, join the museum for free entry to all exhibitions for £62 per year.

Tickets need to be booked here.

If you had tickets for Wildlife Photographer of the Year 55, for the period that the Museum was closed, they will automatically be valid for one year from the date of your planned visit.

