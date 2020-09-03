The London Transport Museum has jumped on the bandwagon for fancy face masks and is selling London transport themed versions.

If you want to breathe through a tube map, this is your chance – and if someone is staring at you on the tube, they might be a tourist looking where the next stop is to get off.

Otherwise, cover your face with the District line moquette

And the third they are offering is the Routemaster bus series moquette.

All three are washable and cost £8 from the London Transport Museum shop, but do note that they won’t be shipped until the end of September.

Although, if you want the Victoria line moquette, then you need to buy a pack of three varieties for £18.