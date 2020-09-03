Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Miscellaneous 2 Comments ↓

The London Transport Museum has jumped on the bandwagon for fancy face masks and is selling London transport themed versions.

If you want to breathe through a tube map, this is your chance – and if someone is staring at you on the tube, they might be a tourist looking where the next stop is to get off.

Otherwise, cover your face with the District line moquette

And the third they are offering is the Routemaster bus series moquette.

All three are washable and cost £8 from the London Transport Museum shop, but do note that they won’t be shipped until the end of September.

Although, if you want the Victoria line moquette, then you need to buy a pack of three varieties for £18.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

2 comments on “London Underground branded face coverings
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    3rd September 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Might have to print myself a tube-map mask with the Liz Line on just to confuse people. I will tell people when they ask that I’m a time traveller and all the things I read lead me to understand that Crossrail opened back in 2018.

    Personally I think TfL should be putting out free printed masks with messages like “it’s doesn’t work if you wear it on your chin” and “If your nose is sticking out, you’re a selfish MF”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Miscellaneous