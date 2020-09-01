An exhibition has been extended at the Fashion and Textile Museum, offering an insight into a London based design company, the Designers Guild.

Founded by Tricia Guild OBE, Designers Guild started life in 1970 as a small section of a single shop in Chelsea’s Kings Road. The brand has since evolved and grown into a global enterprise.

What the exhibition does is lay out some of their historically significant collections, with the main display set up in small rooms looking not unlike photoshoots in glossy magazines.

Upstairs the exhibition continues with layouts of fabric designs. Lots of signs warning not to touch, but fabrics are incredibly tactile things, and it takes a lot not to want to stroke some of the silks and velvets on display.

It’s the sort exhibition that people into interior design will find fascinating, and several people could be overheard in deep conversations about this shade or that pattern on display.

If only casually interested though, then it may be a struggle to justify the £9.90 entry charge.

The exhibition, Out of the Blue: Fifty Years of Designers Guild is open Wed-Sat until 21st Feb 2021. Tickets need to be booked in advance.