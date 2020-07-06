As part of London Craft Week, there’s a chance to go on a tour of a 250-year old embroidery house in a converted Victorian school in central London.

The tours are being offered Royal Warrant holders, Hand & Lock, who have been producing embroideries since 1767.

Visitors to their central London embroidery studio will be free to walk around their working embroidery atelier and witness expert embroiderers working on live client commissions. In the large north-facing studio embroiderers work at large embroidery frames, victorian singer sewing machines or twice daily, the hand embroiderers will give live demonstrations of popular embroidery techniques such as the fine art of tambour beading and the ancient specialism of goldwork.

Rarely seen items from Hand & Lock’s 250-year-old archive will be displayed alongside a contemporary embroidered garments and works of art from the 2019 Hand & Lock Prize for Embroidery.

You can drop into the studio from 10am-4:30pm during London Craft Week, but are recommended to book onto one of the twice-daily tours.

Tours run daily from 30th Sept to 7th Oct, cost £8 and can be booked here.