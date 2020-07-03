A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Another petition about the issue of Piccadilly line services at Turnham Green underground station has been started, ChiswickW4

Prince Charles praises tube workers for keeping Underground running Local London

London Underground’s Northern line extension construction restarting ianVisits

After several years of preparatory work, the formal planning application has now been filed to upgrade South Kensington tube station. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

London Victoria has started a trial aiming to recycle 85 per cent of all waste created on the site. Global Railway Review

Chiltern Railways named best operator between London and West Midlands and Oxford Global Railway Review

Thousands more train seats for Birmingham / London passengers as timetable increased Rail Advent

Kilburn campaigners against HS2 vent shaft welcome ‘Rebel Trail’ marchers Local Times Series

Peckham Rye station has secured a £1 million grant in funding to work on designs for a more accessible station with more capacity and better facilities for passengers. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

I never thought I’d miss the Circle line, but wait until you try the alternative Covid commutes Standard

Campaign against TfL plans for Rayners Lane Station car park Local Times Series

The government has told schools to look to the 2012 Olympics for inspiration on how to transport children to school from September. School Week

Hero London rail worker confronts bike thief before waiting four hours to find cyclist Standard

Passengers urged to ‘use elbows’ to open train doors to help stop covid spread ITV

And finally: All Change: 13 photographers documenting the far reaches of London BJP

—

The image above is from Dec 2015: New glass canopy entrance opens at TCR tube station