A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Another petition about the issue of Piccadilly line services at Turnham Green underground station has been started, ChiswickW4
Prince Charles praises tube workers for keeping Underground running Local London
London Underground’s Northern line extension construction restarting ianVisits
After several years of preparatory work, the formal planning application has now been filed to upgrade South Kensington tube station. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
London Victoria has started a trial aiming to recycle 85 per cent of all waste created on the site. Global Railway Review
Chiltern Railways named best operator between London and West Midlands and Oxford Global Railway Review
Thousands more train seats for Birmingham / London passengers as timetable increased Rail Advent
Kilburn campaigners against HS2 vent shaft welcome ‘Rebel Trail’ marchers Local Times Series
Peckham Rye station has secured a £1 million grant in funding to work on designs for a more accessible station with more capacity and better facilities for passengers. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
I never thought I’d miss the Circle line, but wait until you try the alternative Covid commutes Standard
Campaign against TfL plans for Rayners Lane Station car park Local Times Series
The government has told schools to look to the 2012 Olympics for inspiration on how to transport children to school from September. School Week
Hero London rail worker confronts bike thief before waiting four hours to find cyclist Standard
Passengers urged to ‘use elbows’ to open train doors to help stop covid spread ITV
And finally: All Change: 13 photographers documenting the far reaches of London BJP
—
The image above is from Dec 2015: New glass canopy entrance opens at TCR tube station
Rail Technology Magazine podcast Track Talk Ep11 With Invisi smart shield you can confidently touch a ticket machine May 28 2020,has a 16 mins interview with Saba Yussouf CEO Invisi Smart Technologies UK which has developed a spray on nano coating that kills bacteria and viruses in seconds and lasts a whole year !,the spray on coating can be applied to train seats,door buttons and ticket machines and is ready now and being used in hotels.