Peckham Rye station has secured a £1 million grant in funding to work on designs for a more accessible station with more capacity and better facilities for passengers.

Currently, Peckham Rye is the busiest interchange station in the UK without step-free access to platforms or accessible facilities for passengers. Swapping between platforms for different services can also be a pain with lots of stairs to traverse and a narrow corridor.

Network Rail proposals aim to provide new lifts at the station and access to each of the platforms will be improved with the amount of space on each platform increased. In addition, they plan to add accessible toilets.

The project will also consider how the station integrates with the surrounding public realm, particularly the new Station Square, providing better access into the station and a much larger gateline to ease passenger flow. The current station entrance is very narrow, limiting how many ticket barriers can be fitted into the space.

Over the next year or so, Network Rail plans to hold a number of online workshops with the local community to flesh out the plans.

The station had been due to receive step-free access in 2019, but the deadline was progressively pushed back due to budget cuts in 2016 and is currently slated for 2021 onwards.