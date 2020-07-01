A four-storey work of art has gone up in Covent Garden, with the words of Love, Hope & Joy emblazoned across a building overlooking the Piazza.

Suspended across a building in Henrietta Street and visible until October, the artwork is by the typographic artist, Anthony Burrill.

He recently rose to prominence when commissioned to design the front cover of ES Magazine with a message of solidarity for London during the Covid-19 crisis.

The artwork but has also been used to cover up the scaffolding that was added to the front of the building during its current refurbishment works. Once the rebuilding works are finished, the scaffolding and art will be removed.

As part of the installation, 100 limited edition prints of the artwork will be available for sale through Anthony Burrill’s website, with all profits going to NHS Charities Together.

Burrill explained the rationale behind the artwork, saying: “The world has changed, we are living through unprecedented times that none of us ever anticipated. Throughout the time of lockdown we’ve shown ourselves to be full of love, hope and joy. Unstoppable human qualities that will continue to bring us together as we navigate our way into this new reality.”