A series of updates posted on the Northern line extension website has outlined how they are restarting work in their socially distanced construction sites. The extension will take the line from Kennington to Battersea Power Station, with an intermediate station at Nine Elms, next to the rebuilt Sainsburys.

Battersea Power Station station is the more complete of the two new stations, having managed to get escalators working just before the lockdown hit.

As works resume on-site, the construction teams will focus on power, cabling, door installation, fire prevention and testing and commissioning. Installation of the cooling and ventilation systems will continue as well as premises fit-out of the ticket hall including tiling and wall cladding.

At the new Nine Elms station, the last of three portacabins have been removed to create more space to work in and a car park so construction workers can avoid using public transport.

The team has made a start with the hard landscaping works in ‘Pascal Square’ which is located between the two station boxes.

While the hard landscaping works will continue to progress through the coming months, the mechanical and electrical (M&E) teams will return to fitting out the electricity substation, located at ground level, and fitting out cabling in the tube station below ground.

External façade works will recommence towards the end of June on the eastern station building.

Over at Kennington Green, where one of the construction shafts was dug, they’ve completed the breakout of the temporary shed foundations and proceeded with applying the waterproofing layer and concrete protective layer to the top of the basement structure.

When completed, the shaft will be used to provide ventilation to the tube tunnels below.

Over the coming months, they will resume works to install the brickwork façade to the head house. Below ground, the mechanical and electrical teams will continue installing electrical and ventilation equipment, cable trays, ducting and doors to the rooms within the shaft corridors.

Meanwhile, the second of the two construction and ventilation shafts at Kennington Park is in a similar state

Over the coming months, they will resume works to install the brickwork façade to the head house. Below ground, the mechanical and electrical teams will continue their work on the fit-out within the shaft itself.