A railway arch on the approach of Millwall football club has been given a makeover by the artist Lionel Stanhope the style he has popularised.

(c) Network Rail

The mural on Zampa Road is close to the Millwall home stadium – The Den and depicts the current club crest of a leaping lion which first appeared on a Millwall kit in 1979. It remained until 1999 and was re-introduced again in 2007 while referred to in the team’s nickname ‘The Lions’.

The club mascot is a giant lion called Zampa, named after Zampa Road, the road The Den is located on.

In the past couple of years, a number of railway bridges across South London have been given a touch of paint due to Network Rail’s partnership with community groups, schools, artists and Lionel Stanhope, a street artist known for his vintage typography work.

(c) Network Rail

Network Rail are seeking other notable railway arches to get a makeover – if you are a local community group, then drop an email to Eddie Burton on [email protected].

