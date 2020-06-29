The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the lockdown, and likely to struggle for months to come, so there’s a campaign raising money for people laid off by the industry.

And they’re selling gin.

Industry veteran, Tom Lord has developed Hospitality Gin, a London dry gin in style made by Cooper King Distillery in North Yorkshire.

All the profits from sales will go to charities and causes that support the UK hospitality industry, both directly and indirectly. The two largest charities dedicated to hospitality workers are The Drinks Trust and Hospitality Action.

Between them, The Drinks Trust and Hospitality Action have paid over £750,000 of grants to workers who have lost earnings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now shifting to helping members of the drinks industry to live mentally and physically healthy lives through the pandemic and beyond.

The bottles of gin cost £33 and can be bought from here.

(nb, their website seems to struggle in Firefox and MSie)