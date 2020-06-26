Tomorrow (Saturday 27th June) there will be a chance to see a steam locomotive fired up for the first time in 80 years following restoration works.

The Welsh Pony is a steam locomotive built for the Festiniog Railway in 1867. Part of the second batch of locomotives built for the line, it continued in use until c1940. Following a prolonged period out of use, including time spent on a plinth in the car park at Porthmadog Harbour Station, Welsh Pony was taken into the works at Boston Lodge in 2014 in order to be returned to steam.

This weekend, that moment will have finally arrived.

The Festiniog Railway is planning three broadcasts on their “Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways Insider” Facebook page.

The schedule will be as follows, provided all goes to plan with the loco:

10am – The lighting-up.

1pm – The first whistle.

4pm – Welsh Pony will hopefully move under her own steam.

Limited edition Welsh Pony mugs can also be bought to help support your railway – Go here to purchase your mug.

When first outshopped it will appear in all over unlined plum livery (the same colour as the Victorian carriages). Once testing is complete it will be repainted back into green livery as a tribute to the late Allan Garraway, who made the first contribution to the rebuild appeal.