A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Passengers narrowly avoided a collision when a train travelled the wrong way on a London Underground track. BBC News

The case taxing landowners along the proposed Bakerloo line route extension has been strengthened by Covid-19 financial pressures, NCE (£)

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Costain/Skanska joint venture’s troubled Crossrail contract at Bond Street Station has been ended early. Construction Enquirer

Mainline / Overground

A Study in Sussex (part 15): East Croydon revisited – again! London Reconnections

The Great Northern line out of Moorgate to Stevenage could be handed to TfL as plans to devolve them took a step forward. ianVisits

Overhead wires replaced at London Euston in 3,000 hour project Rail Advent

Kent’s high-speed rail line shows why HS2 is important, says Ashford MP Damian Green Kent Online

Miscellaneous

Sadiq Khan’s TfL fare freeze not ‘responsible’, says Grant Shapps CityAM

A large plot of land that’s been empty ever since the Jubilee line extension was built 20 years ago is finally going be built on again. ianVisits

A nurse has hit out at commuters who she alleges have verbally abused NHS staff given priority to skip queues outside Romford station. Romford Recorder

A daytripper heading to Southend on a c2c train was stopped by police and promptly arrested for non-payment of £5,600 in fines. Local Times

KPMG to review TfL’s finances after £1.6bn government bailout The Guardian

Fancy a tube map with a difference? How about one made from a circuit board – with lights that show live train movements? ianVisits

And finally: All change please: documenting the last stop on the London Underground The Face

—

The image above is from May 2019: Tube maps in other languages