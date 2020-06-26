Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Uncategorised No Comments ↓

Slowly life returns to London’s cultural landscape as museums and galleries wake from their virus imposed slumber and prepare to welcome visitors again.

This will a regularly updated page listing the museums and galleries that have announced their opening dates. Many will need you to book timed tickets to go in, even the free museums, as they will need to control visitor numbers.

Museums and Galleries with known opening dates

Museum Status Booking details
Bank of England Museum Expected to open in August
Brooklands Museum Expected to open in August
Cutty Sark Reopens 20th July Book here
Down House Reopens 4th July Book here
Dr Who Museum Open now, to shop customers only
Eltham Palace Gardens only Book here
Grant Museum of Zoology Reopens 4th July
Hampton Court Palace Gardens only Book here
Horniman Museum Gardens and cafe only
Jewel Tower Opens in early August Tickets available from early July
Kenwood House Gardens now open, and shop reopens 4th July
National Army Museum Reopening 7th July
Old Royal Naval College Grounds open Mon-Fri from 15th June.
Osterley Park and House Garden now open Book here
RAF Museum Reopens 6th July Book here
Sir John Soane’s Museum Reopening in the Autumn
Somerset House Reopening mid-July Booking likely
Twinings Tea Shop & Museum Reopening 17th July
Wallace Collection Reopening 15th July Book here
Wellington Arch Opens in early August Tickets available from early July
Whitechapel Gallery Reopening “soon”

Other venues with known opening dates

Venue Status Booking details
Kew Gardens Open now for outdoor areas only Book here
London Zoo Open now for outdoor areas only Book here
Sky Garden Reopens 3rd July Book here
The View from the Shard Reopening 1st August Book here

Museums and Galleries that remain closed

Museum Notes
18 Stafford Terrace
Alexander Fleming Laboratory Museum
Anaesthesia Heritage Centre
Barbican Centre
Barnet Museum
Battle of Britain Bunker
Benjamin Franklin House
Bentley Priory Museum
Bethlem Museum of the Mind
Brent Museum
British Dental Museum
Bruce Castle Museum
Brunei Gallery, SOAS
Brunel Museum
Canal Museum
Cartoon Museum
Charterhouse
Charles Dickens Museum
Churchill War Rooms
Clink Prison Museum
Crystal Palace Museum
Dennis Severs’ House
Dorich House Museum
Dr Johnson’s House
Dulwich Picture Gallery
Eastbury Manor House
Fan Museum
Fashion and Textile Museum
Florence Nightingale Museum
Foundling Museum
Freud Museum
Guards Museum
Guildhall Art Gallery and Roman Amphitheater
Handel House Museum
Headstone Manor Museum
Heath Robinson Museum
Heathrow Exhibition
HMS Belfast
Hogarth’s House
Honeywood Museum Cafe open for takeaways
House Mill Cafe open on Sundays for takeaways
House of Illustration
Household Cavalry Museum
Imperial War Museum
Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA)
Islington Museum
Jewish Museum London
Keats House
Kensington Palace
Kirkaldy Testing Museum
Leighton House Museum
London Mithraeum
London Museum of Water and Steam
London Transport Museum
Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
Museum of Childhood
Museum of Croydon
Museum of Freemasonry
Museum of London
Museum of London Docklands
Museum of Methodism and John Wesley’s House
Museum of Richmond
Museum of the Order of St John
Museum of Wimbledon
Musical Museum
National Gallery
National Maritime Museum
Natural History Museum
Old Operating Theatre Museum
Petrie Museum of Egyptian Archaeology
Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
Postal Museum and Mail Rail
Ragged School Museum
Rainham Hall
Ranger’s House (Wernher Collection)
Red House
Royal College of Physicians Museum
Royal Institution (inc Faraday Museum)
Royal Pharmaceutical Society Museum
Salvation Army Heritage Centre
Science Museum
Sewing Machine Museum
Sherlock Holmes Museum
Tate Britain
Tate Modern
The British Museum
The Design Museum
The Queen’s Gallery
Tower Bridge
Tower of London
Turners House
Valence House Museum
Vestry House Museum
Victoria and Albert Museum
Wellcome Collection
Whitewebbs Museum of Transport
Wiener Library

Venues that remain closed

Venue
London Aquarium
London Eye
London Dungeon
Madame Tussauds
Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre
The Garden at 120
The Monument
