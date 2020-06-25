Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture 1 Comment ↓

Plans have been shown off for a swimming pool, in a barge, floating in a Canary Wharf dock.

Although it looks like a conventional swimming pool in an unconventional location, the company behind it says that the water will be naturally filtered heated water and not chlorinated as you would get in a normal swimming pool.

They say that their intention is to “create a new spa culture in the UK doing away with luxury and pampering”.

From the planning application

It’s a different take on the concept, although not the first in London, as there was once a floating swimming pool in the Thames, and an abortive attempt to do the same again more recently.

If approved, then the converted dutch barge would be based in West India Quay near the DLR station, and in the same location formerly occupied by the SS Robin.

The Canal and River Trust which manages the docks says that it has approved for the barge to be moored in the location, subject to final terms being agreed.

The planning application reference is PA/20/00996/NC.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment on “A floating swimming pool for Canary Wharf
  1. Adam says:
    25th June 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Fantastic, would like to see more and more leisure use entering into the Isle of Dogs, it could also easily hold some more night time facilities and would help Londoners warm to it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*