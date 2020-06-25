Plans have been shown off for a swimming pool, in a barge, floating in a Canary Wharf dock.

Although it looks like a conventional swimming pool in an unconventional location, the company behind it says that the water will be naturally filtered heated water and not chlorinated as you would get in a normal swimming pool.

They say that their intention is to “create a new spa culture in the UK doing away with luxury and pampering”.

It’s a different take on the concept, although not the first in London, as there was once a floating swimming pool in the Thames, and an abortive attempt to do the same again more recently.

If approved, then the converted dutch barge would be based in West India Quay near the DLR station, and in the same location formerly occupied by the SS Robin.

The Canal and River Trust which manages the docks says that it has approved for the barge to be moored in the location, subject to final terms being agreed.

The planning application reference is PA/20/00996/NC.