Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

It’s the week of an expected heatwave, so what better time to be thinking about Christmas?

Now in its eighth year, Kew Garden’s winter nighttime decorations are close to becoming a tradition, with a sparkling trail of over one million twinkling lights, illuminating heritage trees and buildings.

Social distancing permitting, they also light up the inside of the Temperate House, with laser projections enveloping the glasshouse. The Palm House Pond finale also returns with a light show playing to a  soundtrack of festive classics.

(c) Kew Gardens

If social distancing is still an issue come this Christmas, they are adding extra time slots and opening more gates to spread out the visitors.

At the moment, they don’t expect to have the funfair this year.

The winter lights run from 18th November 2020 to 3rd January 2021.

Depending on the date you choose, off-peak or peak pricing will apply. The trail operates on timed admission between 4.20pm and 8pm. Gardens close at 10pm.

Tickets are on sale here.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*