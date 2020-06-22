It’s the week of an expected heatwave, so what better time to be thinking about Christmas?

Now in its eighth year, Kew Garden’s winter nighttime decorations are close to becoming a tradition, with a sparkling trail of over one million twinkling lights, illuminating heritage trees and buildings.

Social distancing permitting, they also light up the inside of the Temperate House, with laser projections enveloping the glasshouse. The Palm House Pond finale also returns with a light show playing to a soundtrack of festive classics.

If social distancing is still an issue come this Christmas, they are adding extra time slots and opening more gates to spread out the visitors.

At the moment, they don’t expect to have the funfair this year.

The winter lights run from 18th November 2020 to 3rd January 2021.

Depending on the date you choose, off-peak or peak pricing will apply. The trail operates on timed admission between 4.20pm and 8pm. Gardens close at 10pm.

Tickets are on sale here.