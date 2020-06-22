Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Drone footage of the new Crossrail stations has been released showing future Elizabeth line stations from far above.

It’s an aspect of the stations few will ever get to see – what they look like to the birds.

Have a gentle glide over:

  • Abbey Wood
  • Woolwich
  • Custom House
  • Canary Wharf
  • Whitechapel
  • Liverpool Street
  • Farringdon
  • TCR
  • Bond Street
  • Paddington

