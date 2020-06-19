A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL bailout: Bakerloo Line to Lewisham can’t be guaranteed, deputy mayor says 853

Step-free access planned for Stanmore tube station ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Coronavirus: How realistic is Crossrail opening next year? BBC News

Mainline / Overground

HS2 protesters have been accused of practising early morning yoga, swimming naked in a lake and “howling at the moon” as a council seeks a high court injunction to stop direct action against the project. Guardian

First of the new South Western Railway trains have arrived ianVisits

UK rail bailout hits £3.5bn and set to rise further FT

DLR

The death of a woman who fell onto tracks at a DLR station has prompted a call for action to prevent more fatalities. East London Advertiser

Miscellaneous

Mayor urged to restore Thameslink to tube map London SE1

A train driver simulator is about to be upgraded and will include the Bakerloo line so you can pretend to be a tube train driver at home. ianVisits

Sir Richard Branson has lost a High Court battle with the Government after being stripped of the lucrative West Coast rail franchise he ran for more than 20 years. This is Money

There can be no route back to normality for ableist commuter culture CityAM

The long-expected, and at times controversial plans for something to be built on top of Southwark tube station are back. ianVisits

And finally: As we slowly exit lockdown passengers will have to wear masks, but not everyone dreads the thought of going back Underground Unherd

—

The image above is from March 2020: Put Thameslink on the tube map says London Assembly