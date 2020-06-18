Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

A gigantic steel tube that’s large enough to hold a tube train has arrived at the Thames Sewer site in Hammersmith – and is to be buried vertically in the ground.

The steel tube will form a 15-metre shaft down from the existing sewers to the new super-sewer being dug under the Thames. Inside the shaft, a giant stainless-steel vortex will spin the sewage as it drops down the shaft.

Falling that distance, the flows would wear away the bottom of the shaft; but the 28-tonne vortex generator will ‘spin’ the flows down the pipe, removing the energy and preserving the base of the sewer.

The 21-metre-long, 65-tonne pipe section of the system, which will be installed into the shaft vertically, has had over 1,000 stainless steel studs hand welded onto its outer wall giving an effect not unlike the Hellraiser horror movie.

Both structures were manufactured in Cumbria and then delivered by road to Hammersmith.

