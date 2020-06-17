A run-down open-air stage in the middle of Crystal Palace is seeking to be restored once more.

The Crystal Palace Bowl is an open-air stage that was hugely popular in the 1960s and 1970s, and then the temporary stage made permanent in 1997 with a striking corten steel structure – one of the first such designs in the UK.

Candidly, not knowing its history, your correspondent thought it a sculpture when he wandered around the area a few years back, not realizing that a performance stage could face a lake.

As of February 2020, Bromley council have been actively seeking “creative and community-minded business proposals to reactivate the cherished concert platform”.

In part to raise awareness, and in part to raise money, a crowdfunding campaign has been set up to mark one of the venues more famous music concerts, the 40th anniversary of the Bob Marley & the Wailers concert.

A plaque will adopt the traditional heritage blue design but be ringed with the iconic Ethiopian / pan-African / Reggae colours of red, yellow and green.

The organisers also want to hear from anyone who was in the crowd at the concert and are putting out a call for any photos, film or audio footage of the show for a forthcoming documentary on Bob Marley’s legacy and the concert at Crystal Palace Bowl.