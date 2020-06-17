Look to the skies tomorrow (Thur 18th June) as the Red Arrows are making a flypast over Central London at 5pm.

The flypast is to mark a state visit by President Macon of France on the occasion of 80 years since Charles De Gaulle’s historic speech to Occupied France, and very unusually, the Red Arrows will be joined by their French counterparts, the Patrouille de France.

So it’s a double-whammy of planes and smokes.

The flypast is also coming in from an unusual direction this time – coming in from the south-west via Weybridge and Richmond then over Whitehall at 5pm before heading out towards Essex.

The official air traffic alert is below – remember to add an hour to the times which are shown in GMT, not British Summer Time.

FORMATION TRANSIT BY RED ARROWS ACFT ROUTING: 514500N 0013459W BRIZE NORTON AD 1540 513823N 0013146W SE OF FARINGDON 1542 513322N 0012921W SW OF WANTAGE 1543 512847N 0015213W S OF WOOTON BASSETT 1545 512020N 0014856W W OF PEWSEY 1547 512440N 0012246W NW OF NEWBURY 1550 511645N 0011743W SW OF KINGSCLERE 1551 512302N 0005529W W OF ARBORFIELD GARRISON 1554 512309N 0002725W VCY OF WEYBRIDGE 1557 512648N 0001722W RICHMOND PARK 1558 513017N 0000742W FP HORSE GUARDS PARADE 1600 515112N 0005052E SW OF COLCHESTER 1607 521115N 0011253E FRAMSDEN 1611 522609N 0005828E E OF EAST HARLING 1613 524601N 0004751E W OF WHISSONSETT 1617 530920N 0002143E E OF SKEGNESS 1622 531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD 1627 FORMATION PLANS TO TRANSIT AT 250-2000FT AGL. TIMINGS, HGT AND ROUTE ARE APRX AND MAY CHANGE DUE TO WX OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS. PART OF ROUTE WILL BE FLOWN WITH ANOTHER FAST JET DISPLAY TEAM WITH UP TO 18 ACFT IN CLOSE FORMATION. 2020-06-0242/AS1

LOWER: Surface

UPPER: 3,000 Feet AMSL

FROM: 18 Jun 2020 15:35 GMT (16:35 BST)

TO: 18 Jun 2020 16:30 GMT (17:30 BST)

Naturally, lock-down advice, don’t travel to see them, but their famous smokes will be visible from most of London if you can get a view of the skyline.