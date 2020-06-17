Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Miscellaneous 2 Comments ↓

Look to the skies tomorrow (Thur 18th June) as the Red Arrows are making a flypast over Central London at 5pm.

The flypast is to mark a state visit by President Macon of France on the occasion of 80 years since Charles De Gaulle’s historic speech to Occupied France, and very unusually, the Red Arrows will be joined by their French counterparts, the Patrouille de France.

So it’s a double-whammy of planes and smokes.

The flypast is also coming in from an unusual direction this time – coming in from the south-west via Weybridge and Richmond then over Whitehall at 5pm before heading out towards Essex.

The official air traffic alert is below – remember to add an hour to the times which are shown in GMT, not British Summer Time.

FORMATION TRANSIT BY RED ARROWS ACFT ROUTING:
514500N 0013459W BRIZE NORTON AD          1540
513823N 0013146W SE OF FARINGDON          1542
513322N 0012921W SW OF WANTAGE            1543
512847N 0015213W S OF WOOTON BASSETT      1545
512020N 0014856W W OF PEWSEY              1547
512440N 0012246W NW OF NEWBURY            1550
511645N 0011743W SW OF KINGSCLERE         1551
512302N 0005529W W OF ARBORFIELD GARRISON 1554
512309N 0002725W VCY OF WEYBRIDGE         1557
512648N 0001722W RICHMOND PARK            1558
513017N 0000742W FP HORSE GUARDS PARADE   1600
515112N 0005052E SW OF COLCHESTER         1607
521115N 0011253E FRAMSDEN                 1611
522609N 0005828E E OF EAST HARLING        1613
524601N 0004751E W OF WHISSONSETT         1617
530920N 0002143E E OF SKEGNESS            1622
531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD              1627
FORMATION PLANS TO TRANSIT AT 250-2000FT AGL. TIMINGS, HGT AND ROUTE
ARE APRX AND MAY CHANGE DUE TO WX OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS. PART OF
ROUTE WILL BE FLOWN WITH ANOTHER FAST JET DISPLAY TEAM WITH UP TO 18
ACFT IN CLOSE FORMATION.  2020-06-0242/AS1

LOWER: Surface
UPPER: 3,000 Feet AMSL
FROM: 18 Jun 2020 15:35 GMT (16:35 BST)
TO: 18 Jun 2020 16:30 GMT (17:30 BST)

Naturally, lock-down advice, don’t travel to see them, but their famous smokes will be visible from most of London if you can get a view of the skyline.

2 comments on “Red Arrows flying over London on Thursday (18th June)
  1. Maurice Reed says:
    17th June 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Looks like they may pass over Walthamstow 👍

    Reply
  2. Maurice Reed says:
    17th June 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Just checked the weather on the BBC app and thunderstorms forecast for late afternoon which would put a damper on things 🌨🌨

    Reply

