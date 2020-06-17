You can now print off plain sheets of London Transport moquette and while away the hours colouring them in.

There are six to choose from:

Jubilee line

Elizabeth line

Routemaster

Overground

1938 tube stock

Victoria line

They are all available here.

As an alternative to colouring them in though, they also seem to look rather nice as plain modern art in their simple black and white designs. You can almost imagine some of them framed on walls as a series of monochrome postcards.