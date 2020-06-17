You can now print off plain sheets of London Transport moquette and while away the hours colouring them in.
There are six to choose from:
- Jubilee line
- Elizabeth line
- Routemaster
- Overground
- 1938 tube stock
- Victoria line
They are all available here.
As an alternative to colouring them in though, they also seem to look rather nice as plain modern art in their simple black and white designs. You can almost imagine some of them framed on walls as a series of monochrome postcards.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Leave a Reply