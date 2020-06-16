A train driver simulator is about to be upgraded and will include the Bakerloo line so you can pretend to be a tube train driver at home.
Train Sim World 2 comes with three built-in routes, the German ICE high-speed with Köln Schnellfahrstrecke, the long freight Sand Patch Grade with the CSX AC4400CW — and the London Underground’s Bakerloo line.
Unlike some simulators, these are all official licences from the railway companies.
The proprietary SimuGraph vehicle dynamics engine has evolved – adding realistic adhesion physics for the first time. Train Sim World 2 also now includes dynamic skies and 4K support.
If you already own Train Sim World, you’ll be able to bring your existing Add-On collection with you to Train Sim World 2 — such as the Train Sim World 2020 Metropolitan line simulator released earlier this year.
Train Sim World 2 will be released on 6th August 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam, and will be available here.
I wonder how this compares to Train Simulator 2020, which my boy has been playing (oh the thrills of a train journey on the medway valley line…) No underground routes on there that I’ve noticed so far though.
Please let me know when it come out
The release date is in the article.