A train driver simulator is about to be upgraded and will include the Bakerloo line so you can pretend to be a tube train driver at home.

Train Sim World 2 comes with three built-in routes, the German ICE high-speed with Köln Schnellfahrstrecke, the long freight Sand Patch Grade with the CSX AC4400CW — and the London Underground’s Bakerloo line.

Unlike some simulators, these are all official licences from the railway companies.

The proprietary SimuGraph vehicle dynamics engine has evolved – adding realistic adhesion physics for the first time. Train Sim World 2 also now includes dynamic skies and 4K support.

If you already own Train Sim World, you’ll be able to bring your existing Add-On collection with you to Train Sim World 2 — such as the Train Sim World 2020 Metropolitan line simulator released earlier this year.

Train Sim World 2 will be released on 6th August 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam, and will be available here.

