The slow return to some semblance of normality continues with the partial reopening of Eltham Palace in south-east London next month

While most people visit for the restored medieval hall and the astonishing art-deco house built onto it, the buildings will be kept closed initially. What will open are the large gardens and the moat that surround the palace so if you’re local to the area, then it could be a chance to enjoy the gardens while they’re going to be quieter than a normal open day.

Apart from the sunken moat and the ornamental garden, there’s also a lot of woodland to the rear of the palace, and some rather fun stone passageways to explore.

To control visitor numbers, you will need to book your timed tickets in advance. If you’re a Member, your ticket will be free, but you still need to book in advance.

The cafe will open for take-away meals.

Other English Heritage sites in South-East region opening next month include:

Within London, their sites at Apsley House, the Jewel Tower, Wellington Arch and Ranger House are remaining closed. They do however expect to have all their sites open, to some degree or other, in August.