Stonehenge will be silent this summer solstice for the first time in probably centuries, but anyone will be to watch the sunrise via the internet instead.

Due to the virus, even as the lockdown is eased, English Heritage have decided that social distancing rules will make allowing crowds into the site unwise, so they’ve decided to put the whole thing on line – as a live broadcast.

They will be broadcasting the sunset on Saturday 20th June and the sunrise on Sunday 21st June. Sunset is at 21:26 BST (20:26 GMT) and sunrise is at 04:52 BST (03:52 GMT).

The live stream will start about half an hour before the event, so if you want to see the sun rise over Stonehenge on the Summer Solstice, then this year, anyone can.

They will broadcast it over Facebook, with the event happening here.

If you were to visit when such a thing becomes possible again, entry within the stones is forbidden, but less well known is that you can go inside the stones after hours.

You used to be able to go within the stones, but the ban on entry is much a preservation issue but mainly the space inside is quite small, and it’d end up as crowded as a tube train is people could just wander around.

A Stone Circle Experience takes place either in the morning or evening before the crowds arrive, and having done it myself some years ago with a small group, it’s a wonderful experience.