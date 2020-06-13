Since yesterday (Friday 12 June), DLR has been taking the first and last sets of doors out of use on all trains to further protect Passenger Service Agents.

The end seats have been sealed off since before the lockdown started, but they’ve now expanded the sealed off area to include the standing space by the doors as well.

TfL said that DLR usage has decreased significantly, allowing them to make these changes with little or no impact on social distancing for passengers. These doors will remain out of use until further notice.

There are also a lot more signs inside the trains, and notes on the doors to let people off first – maybe we can keep those permanently?

And this is nice.