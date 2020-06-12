A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Turnham Green Piccadilly Stop Moves Further into the Future ChiswickW4

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Tier one contractors working on Crossrail are starting to leave site after completing their work on the project, it has been revealed. NCE

Crossrail Elizabeth Line linking Reading to London to ‘meet or beat’ first deadline, boss promises Berkshire Live

Mainline / Overground

Glasgow to London in just three hours in new HS2 plan Glasgow Times

Network Rail is warning that there will not be any trains in or out of London King’s Cross, and no Thameslink services via Finsbury Park, on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st June. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

It was once possible to catch a London Underground train out as far as Windsor, in Berkshire. ianVisits

How will public transport face-covering rule be enforced in the capital? OnLondon

Brent Council rejects Sudbury Town Station housing scheme Local Times

Network Rail sponsors mural by street artist Lionel Stanhope, highlighting the rich sporting history of Dulwich Brixton Buzz

Transport for London has announced that upgrade works are to resume at its sites as the lockdown regulations are relaxed. ianVisits

Mace wins place on TfL’s £500m services framework PCB Today

And finally: 15 Photos Of Royals On The London Underground Vogue

—

Image above is from June 2018: Glow in the dark tube roundels go on sale