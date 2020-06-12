London City Airport says that it plans to start opening again towards the end of the month, which is either a welcome sign of normality returning or an unwelcome return of aircraft noise, depending on your perspective.

The airport closed on 25th March and was considered for use by the military if the pandemic had got worse, with talk of the airport being temporarily renamed RAF Nightingale to support the nearby Excel centre’s NHS Nightingale hospital.

The RAF even made some test landings of their huge C-130 military transport planes to make sure the pilots were comfortable with the steep approach and short landing strip for the large planes.

When the airport reopens, it’s likely that flights will be far below the pre-pandemic levels with domestic flights only, and international flights resuming in July, pending the government’s proposed quarantine rules.