With the sudden change of government policy, London Zoo says that it will open its gates to visitors on Monday 15th June – although entry will only be with a pre-booked ticket so they can control numbers in the zoo.

They currently plan to limit the zoo to just 2,000 people per day, although they have warned that is below the numbers they need to break even, let alone fund their conservation works.

As is fast becoming the norm as places open to the public, additional handwashing facilities and sanitiser stations have been placed across the venue, while 2m distance markers have been laid out in exhibits and one-way routes introduced to control the flow of visitors.

Also, the indoor animal exhibits will remain closed in the first phase of re-opening, so no reptiles at the moment.

The Zoo’s Terrace Restaurant will remain closed for now – with feeding time for humans replaced by takeaway snack bars. Card payments only, no cash.

They’ve also created three one-way routes depending on how much of the zoo people want to see.

Tickets will go on sale at 12.30pm on Thursday 11th June here.