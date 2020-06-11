Dotted around London are a growing number of micro-breweries, and many of them are offering home delivery of their beers in the lockdown times.

Some small breweries have been selling online for ages, while others have quickly set up online stores, and some are just relying on emailing orders in and they process them.

They range from nationwide delivery through couriers to local deliveries in the van.

In purely alphabetical order, all the London beer breweries I have been able to find that are offering some form of home delivery service.

40ft Brewery – Dalston

Cases of 6,12 or 24 cans of Pils lager, or a keg

Delivery appears to be free for 24 can orders, or click and collect locally for the smaller orders.

Affinity Brew – Bermondsey

A small range of cans and kegs, and free local delivery on Saturdays on orders over £40.

Anspach & Hobday – Bermondsey

Cases of 4, 12 or 24 in cans with the full range available from pale ales to bitters and cream ales

Free shipping for orders over £40

Beavertown – Tottenham Hale

Wide range of canned craft beers either mix and match, or order by the case of 24 cans from £50.

Free shipping when you spend £100

Belleville Brewing – Wandsworth

A range of U.S. style hand-crafted beer

Free local delivery in South London.

Bexley Brewery – Bexley

Local delivery within Bexley area – send them an email to be added to their weekly delivery service.

Bianca Road – Bermondsey

Mix and match 6, 12 or 24 beers of your choosing, with £11 off is you order 24 beers.

Free delivery for orders over £50, and they offer a click-and-collect service if you’re local to Bermondsey.

Free taproom glass with each order until next Wednesday.

Bohem Brewery – Tottenham

Czech style lagers currently being sold in 5 litre and rented 10 litre kegs with free local delivery.

Boxcar – Bethnal Green

A range of eight different beers, with deliveries on Tuesday and Friday. There is a delivery charge, but I couldn’t work out what it is without placing an order.

Br3wery – Beckenham

A range of bottled IPAs and stouts.

Their website says shop coming soon, but their Twitter feed says they are already doing local deliveries. Contact them for details.

Brew By Numbers – Bermondsey

Wide range of canned beers, ales and porters, either by the can, or order a mixed case.

Free delivery on orders over £50

Brick – Peckham Rye

A range of canned craft IPAs, Pales and Pilsners sold individually, in cases or 5 litre kegs.

Delivery is £6.95 or free for orders over £80

Brixton Brewery – Brixton

Range of ales to porters in cans and bottles, sold individually or in mixed cases.

(Your correspondent is a porter fan and this is a good one)

Free delivery on orders over £30.

Brockley Brewery – Brockley

A large range of beers and ales, seemingly in every sort of container possible.

Free delivery locally, £2 for delivery to SE postcodes, or £5 nationwide.

Bullfinch – Gipsy Hill

Wide range of beers in beer boxes down to cans and bottles.

Either click and collect, or free delivery in the local area only for orders over £25

By the Horns – Wandsworth

Wide range of beers in cans and kegs, and some gins as well.

Click and collect, or free local delivery (£48 minimum spend), or UK next day mail delivery from £6.98 (no minimum spend)

Canopy Beer – Herne Hill

Range of canned craft beers to order individually or in mixed cases.

Free delivery for orders over £50, or £3.99 otherwise.

Clarkshaws – Loughborough Junction

Vegetarian and vegan beers.

Minimum order of £15 with free local delivery or £15 to rest of London.

Crate Brewery – Hackney Wick

A range of beers from IPAs to Stouts, and a cider, sold in cases of 12 cans.

Next day delivery Mon-Fri. There is a delivery charge, but unless you place an order, it’s not possible to know what it is.

Deviant & Dandy – Hackney

Wide range of beers, mostly in cans and 5 litre kegs, but for local collection, they have growlers in stock. They’ve also expanded their shop to include 6 and 12 packs of beers.

Click and collect locally or from £6 depending on size of the order.

Earth Ale – Wood Green

A range of mostly pale ale type bottled beers.

Free delivery to Harringey postcodes

East London Brewing – Lea Bridge

Prepacked cases of 12 beers with also one option for a mixed selection.

Free delivery to E postcodes for orders of two cases or more or bag-in-boxes – phone them to arrange.

Ex Ale Brewing – Walthamstow

Make up your own case of a minimum of 6 cans, or order a prepacked case starting at £42.

Free delivery on orders over £50

Fourpure – Bermondsey

Wide range of beers in cans, and a few kegs, can be mixed and matched, or buy by the case.

Free delivery to SE postcodes, otherwise £4.95 per order.

Five Points Brewing – Hackney

A range of ales in cans, bottles and mini-casks, and a bottled railway porter.

Free delivery on orders over £50

German Kraft Beer – Elephant and Castle

German-style lagers sold in 5 litre mini-kegs.

Free next-day delivery throughout zones 1-3, and a Thursday delivery to the Richmond area.

Gipsy Hill Brew – Gipsy Hill

A core range of lagers and IPA, sold individually or in packs.

Free delivery for orders of 24 cans, or £4.95 otherwise. Next day delivery for orders by noon.

Gorgeous – Highgate

Mixed cases, or order whole cases of individual beers.

Email orders to them, for a minimum order of 24 bottles with free delivery.

Hackney Brewery – Haggerston

Mixed selections of beers starting from £25 for 12 cans

Free deliveries of cases for a few miles around the brewery – full list of postcodes on their website.

Hackney Church Brew – Hackney

Five beers available in cases of 12 bottles.

Free UK delivery, or local collection Thur-Sat in the afternoons.

Hiver Beers – Bermondsey

Selections of honey flavoured beers in cases of 6 or 12 bottles, cans and also mini-kegs with prices ranging from £18 to £50.

Minimum order of £25 with £5 delivery, or free delivery for orders over £35.

Hammerton Brewery – Islington

Mainly cans sold in packs of 4, 12 or 24, or some 5 litre kegs.

Free delivery for orders over £28, with same day for local orders placed before 11am Mon-Fri.

Howling Hops – Hackney Wick

Mixed cases of 24 cans or bulk buy the same beers in cases of 12 cans.

Maximum order of 24 cans, and free delivery for orders over £50.

Husk – Silvertown

Interesting home delivery idea – 2 pints of draft delivered to the home.

Deliveries within 3 miles at weekends only, or collect in store on Saturday afternoons.

Jeffersons Brewery – Richmond

Cases of 6 or 24 cans.

Free local delivery (check website for full list of areas), or free UK wider for orders over £50, or from £5.99 for smaller orders.

London Beer Factory – West Norwood

Range of canned and bottled craft beers from pilsners to milk stouts.

Free delivery Mon-Fri on orders over £40.

London Calling Sweden – Bermondsey

Make your own cases from the range of cans and bottles, or order 5 litre kegs. They also have Swedish snacks, and for some reason, monster munch.

Free delivery for orders over £35

Moncada Brewery – Brent Cross

Range of beers in cans, with a minimum order of one case of 12 cans.

Free delivery within 3 miles for a minimum order of one case, or within 5 miles for orders of 2 cases.

Muswell Hillbilly Brewers – Muswell Hill

A range of five different beers, from an IPA to a breakfast stout.

Click and collect Fri-Sun or free local delivery on orders over £25 – email them for bookings.

Nirvana – Leyton

A local brewer that specialises in alcohol-free beers. Mostly lagers and pale ales.

Delivery from £5.99

Old Fountain – Old Street

Click and collect, or local delivery within 5 miles of 1 litre containers of cask and keg beers. Normal delivery options for canned beers.

Old Street – Bethnal Green

Decent range of bottled and canned craft beers.

There is a delivery charge, but unless you place an order, it’s not possible to know what it is.

Partizan Brewing – Bermondsey

Cases of 12 or 24 beers, with prices starting at £20.

Local delivery on set days of the week for £7.50

Orbit – Walworth

Mostly European inspired lagers.

Local delivery only, check the website for a full list of postcodes. Order by 11pm on Wed for Thur-Fri delivery.

Perivale Brewery – Ealing

Bottled craft beers, mainly pale ales.

Minimum order of 6 bottles and local delivery in Ealing borough.

Pillars Brewery – Walthamstow

Sizeable range of craft beers in cans, bottle and 5 litre kegs.

Free local delivery for orders over £20 to selected E and N postcodes on Thur and Fri, check website for details.

Portobello Brewing – North Kensington

Range of beers from bottles to 26-pint bags, and also hand sanitisers – presumably not for drinking.

Free delivery for orders over £30 within the M25

Pretty Decent Beer – Wanstead

Cases of 24 cans of IPAs and Pale Ales from £60.

Free local delivery to East and North London on Tues and Thurs.

Redemption – Tottenham

Mainly 5 litre kegs and 3 litre beer in a bags.

Free delivery for orders over £40

Reunion Ales – Feltham

A small range of ales and porters.

Local delivery on orders of 24 cans – send them an email to book.

Signal Brewery – Croydon

A modest range of pale ales and lagers.

Delivery is £3 to local postcodes.

Signature Brew – Walthamstow

Decent range of canned craft beers from pale ale to porters.

They also offer a “pub in a box” — all the fun of the pub without the disgusting toilet (unless yours is disgusting).

Click and collect, or home delivery, not possible to know what the charge will be unless you place an order though.

Southey Brewing – Penge

A full range from ales to stouts.

Local delivery for orders of at least six cans within 3 days of ordering.

Southwark Brewing – Bermondsey

Offering a beer version of wine in a box – being three cask ales in three sizes.

London Pale Ale, Harvard American Pale Ale and Mayflower Session IPA — all in 5 litre for £18, 10 litre for £35 or 20 litre boxes for £60.

Free delivery by courier for orders over £60 or £10 otherwise.

St Mary’s Brewing – Primrose Hill

Cases of bottled beers in 3, 4 and 24s brewed in the crypt of the church.

Local delivery to selected NW postcodes.

The Broken Drum – Belvedere

Micropub with a range of ales and ciders that’s started offering home deliveries in the local area.

To order, follow the details on the page to send them an email order by 3pm for same-day delivery.

The Cronx – New Addington

A range of bottled beers sold individually or in mixed cases, and 5 litre kegs or 10 litre “bag in a box”.

Free delivery for orders of £25 within miles of the CRO postcode – full list on their website.

The Kernel – Bermondsey

A range of mainly hoppy beers, pale ales or stouts and porters, either individually or in mixed cases.

Click and collect, or £7.50 delivery for London zones 1-3

The Park Brewery – Kingston upon Thames

A range of mainly pale ales, available in cases of 12 or 24 cans or in 5 and 10 litre kegs.

Free delivery within 5 miles of the brewery only.

The Original Small Beer – Bermondsey

A range of low-alcohol beers, sold individually or in mixed cases.

Delivery appears to be included in the price?

Three Sods Brewery – Bethnal Green

Only offered in 5 litre mini-kegs and bag in a box sizes.

Free delivery to London postcodes.

Twickenham Brewery – Twickenham

A range of five craft beers from IPA to Porter, and also a cider.

Deliveries in Boroughs of Richmond and Kingston only.

Two Tribes – Barnsbury

Mostly pales ales and lagers. Sold in cases of 6, 12 or 24 cans. They also sell coffee.

Free delivery on all orders.

Urban Alchemy Brewing – Barnet

A range of vegan beers – sold out at the time of checking, but they have a mailing list for new orders.

Deliveries across North London and parts of Hertfordshire

Villages Brewery – Deptford

A range of mostly pilsners and IPAs.

Collect on Fridays, or another of the annoying websites that won’t tell you the delivery charge until you make a purchase.

Weird Beard Brew – Hanwell

Pretty much a full range from pale ale to stouts.

Free local delivery on orders over £20, or nationwide for orders over £50

Wild Card Brewery – Walthamstow

A range of pale ales sold in cans or large pet bottles.

Free local delivery for orders over £45, or £5 delivery for smaller orders.

Wimbledon Brewery – Colliers Wood

A range of bottled beers and kegs.

Free local delivery on orders of £20 or more, or click and collect on Thur and Sat

I may have missed some for I am but human prone to error, or because their website doesn’t mention a delivery service and I wasn’t minded to go wading through weeks of their Facebook posts to find a buried comment that might not even be there.