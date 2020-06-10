Network Rail is warning that there will not be any trains in or out of London King’s Cross, and no Thameslink services via Finsbury Park, on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st June.

The closure is the latest stage of the project which will eventually see a disused railway tunnel leading to King’s Cross reopened, allowing additional tracks to be laid so more trains can enter and exit the station.

There are enough platforms, but the bottleneck on the approach to the station causes delays. At the moment, there are four tracks in two tunnels on the approach to the station, and when finished, there will be six tracks in three tunnels, so less chance of a train approaching the station being held up waiting for space.

They are also shifting a lot of the crossovers on the tracks further north to simplify the network layout, which makes it much more reliable to operate.

When combined with upgrades elsewhere on the route, the East Coast Upgrade will also deliver capacity for operators to run more trains, adding an extra 10,000 seats every day. Apart from increasing capacity on the line, the cleaned-up layout allows the new Azuma fleet to utilise its increased acceleration when leaving the station so journeys can be slightly quicker.

Keen eyes might spot that the revamp loses a platform – that’s so there’s space lengthen and widen the platforms for longer trains. Technically, platform 10 goes, and platform 11 becomes the new platform 10.

All this work means closures though to do the engineering works.

On the Govia Thameslink Railway network, no Great Northern or Thameslink services will run on the East Coast Main Line into King’s Cross, St Pancras or Moorgate. Rail replacement buses will operate from Potters Bar and New Barnet to London Underground stations.

On LNER services, rail replacement buses will operate between St Neots and Bedford where those still travelling can take Thameslink services via Kentish Town into London.