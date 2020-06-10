Normally thronging with tourists, a socially distanced Covent Garden plans to reopen next week (Mon 15th June).

Initially, just a few shops will open, and the restaurants will follow for al fresco dining in the next few weeks, although some of them will offer take-away service from Monday.

The market traders won’t be returning yet.

A one-way system has also been introduced into Covent Garden’s Market Building, alongside social distancing signage dotted around the site. An estate-wide uniform approach to queuing has been introduced, and hand sanitiser stations will be available across the estate.

The next-door Transport Museum will remain closed for the time being.