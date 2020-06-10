Normally thronging with tourists, a socially distanced Covent Garden plans to reopen next week (Mon 15th June).
Initially, just a few shops will open, and the restaurants will follow for al fresco dining in the next few weeks, although some of them will offer take-away service from Monday.
The market traders won’t be returning yet.
A one-way system has also been introduced into Covent Garden’s Market Building, alongside social distancing signage dotted around the site. An estate-wide uniform approach to queuing has been introduced, and hand sanitiser stations will be available across the estate.
The next-door Transport Museum will remain closed for the time being.
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply