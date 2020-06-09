Transport for London has announced that upgrade works are to resume at its sites as the lockdown regulations are relaxed.

Over the coming weeks a phased restart will continue on Bank Station Capacity Upgrade, the Northern Line Extension, Four Lines Modernisation, Barking Riverside Extension, the renovation of the Central line fleet and safety improvements at Old Street roundabout.

Construction at around 300 TfL sites was brought to a Safe Stop in late March to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since then design and other preparatory work on many of these projects has continued, with staff and many of TfL’s contractors working from home.During the next few weeks, site preparation to accommodate social distancing and construction work will begin in a phased manner.

Work will also restart on some step-free access improvements at stations, as well as station enhancements. Asset renewal works on DLR, Trams and London Overground are also due to resume.

Main construction works on the Silvertown Tunnel are not planned until later in the year, however, work on on-site surveys and other activities to support the ongoing design and construction planning will now restart.

Physical work at Crossrail sites has also resumed.

As you would expect, changes to worksites and ways of working are being introduced to ensure sites can reopen and help all workers maintain social distancing. Deliveries to sites are also being adapted, and delivery drivers must now enter sites with windows wound up. Instead of signing for goods being delivered, photographs are being taken.

TfL says that it is also investigating options to allow the construction sector to privately hire river boats and provide transport for workers at construction sites accessible from the river so they can reduce the numbers of people using public transport.