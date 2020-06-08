This weekend, the Royal Opera House will have its first live performances at the Royal Opera House since they closed their doors in March — and they are broadcasting it online for free.

The online performances, Live from Covent Garden will celebrate a range of ballet and opera in programmes of dance and music.

The first concert will be free and will include work from Benjamin Britten and George Frideric Handel, as well as accompanying work from George Butterworth and Turnage, performed by stars including Louise Alder, Toby Spence and Gerald Finley. There will also be a world premiere by Wayne McGregor, Resident Choreographer of The Royal Ballet.

The first performance will be on Saturday 13 June, broadcast live at 7.30pm and will be free.

There will be three performances over the next three weekends, with the details of the next two to be revealed later – and will be paid for events, with tickets costing £4.99.

The live performances are in addition to pre-recorded shows which they are streaming online.

Il trittico

7 19 June 2020

Online only

Puccini’s trio of operas tells contrasting stories of jealousy and murder, loss and suicide, romance and cheerful trickery.

Men at the Barre

7 –25 June 2020

Television broadcast

Richard Macer’s film explores what it’s like being a male dancer at The Royal Ballet. Broadcast on BBC4.

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words

7 –21 June 2020

Television broadcast

Ballet and dance

The Royal Ballet perform Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet in a gripping film version by Michael Nunn and William Trevitt

The Cellist

7 –11 June 2020

Online only

Ballet and dance

Cathy Marston’s first work for the Main Stage is a lyrical memoir of the momentous life of cellist Jacqueline du Pré.

La Fille mal gardée

12 –26 June 2020

Online only

Ballet and dance

Marianela Nuñez, Carlos Acosta and William Tuckett perform the lead roles in Frederick Ashton’s most joyful and colourful ballet, The Wayward Daughter.

Król Roger

13 June –13 July 2020

Radio broadcast

Opera and music

Szymanowski’s sumptuously scored opera is a powerful meditation on identity and desire.

