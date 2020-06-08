This weekend, the Royal Opera House will have its first live performances at the Royal Opera House since they closed their doors in March — and they are broadcasting it online for free.
The online performances, Live from Covent Garden will celebrate a range of ballet and opera in programmes of dance and music.
The first concert will be free and will include work from Benjamin Britten and George Frideric Handel, as well as accompanying work from George Butterworth and Turnage, performed by stars including Louise Alder, Toby Spence and Gerald Finley. There will also be a world premiere by Wayne McGregor, Resident Choreographer of The Royal Ballet.
The first performance will be on Saturday 13 June, broadcast live at 7.30pm and will be free.
There will be three performances over the next three weekends, with the details of the next two to be revealed later – and will be paid for events, with tickets costing £4.99.
Details here.
The live performances are in addition to pre-recorded shows which they are streaming online.
- 719 June 2020
- Online only
- Puccini’s trio of operas tells contrasting stories of jealousy and murder, loss and suicide, romance and cheerful trickery.
- 7–25 June 2020
- Television broadcast
- Richard Macer’s film explores what it’s like being a male dancer at The Royal Ballet. Broadcast on BBC4.
Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words
- 7–21 June 2020
- Television broadcast
- Ballet and dance
- The Royal Ballet perform Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet in a gripping film version by Michael Nunn and William Trevitt
- 7–11 June 2020
- Online only
- Ballet and dance
- Cathy Marston’s first work for the Main Stage is a lyrical memoir of the momentous life of cellist Jacqueline du Pré.
- 12–26 June 2020
- Online only
- Ballet and dance
- Marianela Nuñez, Carlos Acosta and William Tuckett perform the lead roles in Frederick Ashton’s most joyful and colourful ballet, The Wayward Daughter.
- 13 June–13 July 2020
- Radio broadcast
- Opera and music
- Szymanowski’s sumptuously scored opera is a powerful meditation on identity and desire.
- 19 June–3 July 2020
- Online only
- Opera and music
- Mozart’s glorious opera is brought enchantingly to life in David McVicar’s production with beautiful designs by John Macfarlane.
