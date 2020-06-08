Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, one of the most famous cars in the world, is coming up for auction.

It’s actually a semi-working prop from the 2015-2017 UK/Ireland touring musical stage production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and is one of around 100 props from the stage show being sold at auction next month.

They are being sold off as there are no plans for the musical tour to resume.

Chitty’s price guide is set at £6,000 – £9,000 – which would be a bargain for any successful bidder, as the car actually cost £175,000 to build – including the lifting apparatus required to make her fly.

There’s quite a range of props being offered, and some of the chairs could even be used as domestic furniture – although I would suspect the beds are more practical for the stage than for sleeping in, alas for any children’s bedroom.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Auction is due to take place online here.