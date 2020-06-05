A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Night Tube to be suspended until March 2021 City AM

TfL is to restart work on major infrastructure projects this month, including the £655M upgrade at Bank station and the Northern Line Extension. NCE

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail ‘three and a half months behind schedule before coronavirus’ LBC News

Renewed calls for Crossrail extension to North Kent Kent Online

Crossrail trains cleared to use the Heathrow tunnel ianVisits

Crossrail’s Bond Street station to be ready for trial running of trains next month Building (£)

Crossrail’s leadership is still targeting a summer 2021 opening date for its central section, despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Construction News

Mainline / Overground

East Croydon station could be moving to a new location if plans for a major railway upgrade in the area are approved, and funding found. ianVisits

Network Rail ask artist to remove lettering on controversial Thameslink Bridge street art Ham & High

Miscellaneous

Robert Gordon Clark: Who is to blame for TfL needing a bailout? And what will happen next? OnLondon

The government has announced that it is making the wearing facemasks on public transport mandatory from Monday 15th June. ianVisits

EPR has been given the go-ahead for all-new plans to convert TfL’s former headquarters at 55 Broadway overlooking St James’s Park into a hotel Architects Journal (£)

Rail arches owner extends rental help package for small businesses Standard

Commuters from outside London may need to pay more for their fares to fund London transport upgrades, a report into how to pay for the capital’s upgrades has suggested. ianVisits

‘No evidence of spitting’, say police probing death of railway worker Belly Mujinga ITV

Nude sunbather mistaken for dead body near railway line in Essex BBC News

And finally: “I’ve Never Met A Train I Didn’t Like”: Vogue editor on her lifelong locomotive obsession Vogue

—

Image above is from Feb 2019: The surprising reason for London Underground’s new heritage signs