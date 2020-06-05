This is topical and nice, a special set of playing cards has been released as a charity fundraiser, with all the court cards as medical staff.

Released by the Worshipful Company of Makers of Playing Cards, the profits from their sale are being donated to the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, the annual charity that raises money in the City to support good causes across London.

The four suits are conventional as you would expect, but what stands out are the courts or face cards, each by playing card designer Stacey Kelly. The three, the King, the Queen and the Joker are all medical staff in scrubs and wearing the protective gear we’ve all become used to seeing on television news articles.

Look carefully, as the Ace is the company Master himself.

Playing cards are a curious thing – both of use, for playing card games, but also aesthetically beautiful to look at, so doubly enjoyable to own.

Packs of cards are just £7.50 including postage and packaging and can be ordered from here.