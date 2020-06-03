While looking for something else in Google image search I stumbled upon these rather nice illustrations of tube stations.

They’re by Rebecca Pymar, a painter and illustrator based in Norwich, who says her style is “stripped back, stylised and precise”, and is hugely influenced by the Art Deco era.

The art deco influence being noticeable in which tube stations she has chosen to illustrate.

These, and several more are available to buy on her Etsy page, as prints or postcards.