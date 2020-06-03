Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Art No Comments ↓

While looking for something else in Google image search I stumbled upon these rather nice illustrations of tube stations.

They’re by Rebecca Pymar, a painter and illustrator based in Norwich, who says her style is “stripped back, stylised and precise”, and is hugely influenced by the Art Deco era.

The art deco influence being noticeable in which tube stations she has chosen to illustrate.

Arnos Grove (c) Rebecca Pymar

Park Royal (c) Rebecca Pymar

Sudbury Town (c) Rebecca Pymar

These, and several more are available to buy on her Etsy page, as prints or postcards.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*