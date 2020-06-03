When the lockdown struck, London Underground closed a number of tube stations, but they’re starting to open again. The requirement to ramp up services as quickly as possible back to normality was one of the conditions of the bailout agreement with the government last week.

Some stations that are open may close at short notice if staff are needed elsewhere to handle crowds, and all are likely to have crowd control measures in place to reduce the risks of the virus spreading.

Tube stations open again from Monday 8th June

Barbican

Caledonian Road

Holland Park

Mornington Crescent

That leaves the following tube stations closed

B

Bermondsey

Borough

C

Chalk Farm

Chancery Lane

Charing Cross

Clapham South

Covent Garden

G

Gloucester Road

Goodge Street

Great Portland Street

H

Hampstead

Heathrow Terminal 4

Hyde Park Corner

K

Kilburn Park

L

Lancaster Gate

M

Manor House

Q

Queensway

R

Redbridge

Regent’s Park

S

South Wimbledon

Southwark

St James’s Park

Stepney Green

Swiss Cottage

T