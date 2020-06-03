When the lockdown struck, London Underground closed a number of tube stations, but they’re starting to open again. The requirement to ramp up services as quickly as possible back to normality was one of the conditions of the bailout agreement with the government last week.
Some stations that are open may close at short notice if staff are needed elsewhere to handle crowds, and all are likely to have crowd control measures in place to reduce the risks of the virus spreading.
Tube stations open again from Monday 8th June
- Barbican
- Caledonian Road
- Holland Park
- Mornington Crescent
That leaves the following tube stations closed
B
- Bermondsey
- Borough
C
- Chalk Farm
- Chancery Lane
- Charing Cross
- Clapham South
- Covent Garden
G
- Gloucester Road
- Goodge Street
- Great Portland Street
H
- Hampstead
- Heathrow Terminal 4
- Hyde Park Corner
K
- Kilburn Park
L
- Lancaster Gate
M
- Manor House
Q
- Queensway
R
- Redbridge
- Regent’s Park
S
- South Wimbledon
- Southwark
- St James’s Park
- Stepney Green
- Swiss Cottage
T
- Temple
- Tufnell Park
