The National Garden Scheme, which organises open days of private back gardens, has started to open a select few over the next few weeks. The NGS find people with interesting gardens and provides the necessary tools for them to be opened up to the public, with the entry fee often going to charity.

It’s a sort of “open garden squares weekend“, but runs all year round, and being private back gardens is more intimate and personal than the grand gardens elsewhere.

With everything shut-down for the past few months, the gardens were also closed.

With being outside is now deemed to be relatively safe, some gardens are opening, but to prevent overcrowding, the gardens which were usually open to turn up and wander around, will now be by pre-booked tickets only.

Sadly, at time of writing, none of the central London gardens are open, but there are a lot in the surrounding counties, so if you’re a commuter into London, there may be something near you.

For full details of how to book each garden, go here.

Hampshire

6 Wimpson Gardens, Southampton – Wednesday 3rd June & Thursday 4th June

Beechenwood Farm, Hook – Saturday 6th June & Sunday 7th June

Little Court, Winchester – Sunday 7th June, Monday 8th June & Tuesday 9th June

Spitfire House, Stockbridge – Saturday 6th June

Weir House, Old Alresford – Sunday 7th June

Kent

43 The Ridings, Whitstable – Saturday 6th June

Brewery Farmhouse, Deal – Wednesday 10th June

Oxfordshire

Upper Green, Oxford – Saturday 6th June

Whitehill Farm, Burford – Sunday 7th June

Surrey

Chilworth Manor, Guildford – Saturday 6th June

Dolphin House, Shackleford – Sunday 7th June

Moleshill House, Cobham – Sunday 7th June

Norney Wood, Godalming – Sunday 7th June

15 The Avenue, Sutton – Sunday 7th June

Sussex

Channel View, Worthing – Sunday 7th June & Wednesday 10th June

Copyhold Hollow, Haywards Heath – Monday 8th June

Great Lywood Farmhouse, Ardingly – Saturday 6th June, Sunday 7th June & Monday 8th June

High Beeches Woodland & Water Garden, Haywards Heath – Sunday 7th June

Lordington House, Chichester – Saturday 6th June & Sunday 7th June

Mill Hall Farm, Haywards Heath – Sunday 7th June

