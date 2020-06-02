Posted on by ianvisits Posted in History, Museums No Comments ↓

The Museum of London has created a new page on their website, bringing together 26 short videos all about London fashion.

The bite-sized videos we go behind the scenes to explore the Museum’s massive fashion archive, all the way from A to S, and more are being added at the moment.

The whole lot are here.

A for Hardy Amies

A is for Hardy Amies, prolific couturier extraordinaire to the rich and famous, including none other than her majesty the queen.

B for Boudoir Caps

Take a look at the ornate collection of highly embellished and boudiful caps, which rose in popularity during World War One.

C for Corsets

Join Senior Curator Beatrice Behlen as she introduces you to game-changing corset designer, Roxey Ann Caplin.

D for Dolls

These Second World War dolls, designed by Moray Thomas, reflect the war time fashions of women contributing to Britain’s war effort.

E for Etui

Curator of Making, Danielle Thom uncovers the secrets of 18th century mini spoon transportation in our episode all about etuis!

F for Flowers

#LondonsFashionAlphabet continues with F for Flowers, but not the sweet smelling kind – they’re artificial.

G for Garnet

Take a watch of this episode to learn more about an elusive gemstone which rose to fame in Victorian London.

H for Horrockses

A beautiful vintage Horrockses dress provides a gateway into the history of the trailblazing cotton manufacturing man: John Horrocks.

I for Ice Skates

Learn more about one of London’s coolest pastimes – ice skating! Plus see some beautiful crafted ice skates from the fashion stores.

J for Jumpsuit

Llook at a retro red jumpsuit, perfect for disco dancing and as daywear for the most fashionable of Londoners.

K for Krio

Watch on as higher education programme manager, Melissa Bennett talks through a traditional Krio outfit, which tells all about the influences surrounding this unique group of people.

L for Leather Shoe

Come along on this whistlestop tour through Roman, medieval and Tudor London and look at a load of lovely footwear from throughout London’s history.

M for Mourning Wear

Mourning wear and the tradition of wearing black during more melancholy moments, as you’ll discover, was something which Victorians really picked up and ran with.

N for Nacre

Talking about Nacre, also known as mother of pearl. Find out more about its various uses, from gambling chips to garnishing the garments of Queen Victoria herself.

O for Otto Lucas

Take a look at some of Otto’s gorgeous hats and gain an insight into his interesting ways of working.

P for Punk

Zips, rips, chains and paint splatters, the rule book goes out of the window with these items which have mostly been modified or DIY-ed by their owners.

Q for Mary Quant

Synonymous with London in the swinging 60s, this episode is all about Mary Quant. Her innovative designs and bold colour choices have had a lasting influence on fashion as we know it today.

R for Rahvis

Fashion curator Lucie Whitmore introduces us to a fabulous evening gown created by Rahvis sisters, Raemonde and Dora.

S for Silk Suffragette Scarf

Join us as we follow the (literal) thread weaving through the Suffragette movement. What can this S reveal about the hidden stories of women during that time?

T-Z – coming soon

