Two large ornamental gardens are reopening now that the lockdown is relaxing, at Kew and Hampton Court.

Both locked their gates when the lockdown started, but are opening again, carefully for now.

Naturally, with the limits on using public transport, unless you drive or live nearby, then they are still to all intents, closed.

Kew Gardens is requiring that people buy tickets in advance so that it can control how many people go in at any time. They have also reduced the price from the normal average of £16.50 to £9 per adult as the glasshouses and tree walkway will be closed. Basically, if it’s at ground level, and outdoors you can see it.

Tickets can be bought here.

Hampton Court Palace says that it is opening its gardens, but hasn’t given too many details yet. The maze is likely to remain closed, as will the Palace itself, although they aim to open that in July.