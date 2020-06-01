Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Two large ornamental gardens are reopening now that the lockdown is relaxing, at Kew and Hampton Court.

Both locked their gates when the lockdown started, but are opening again, carefully for now.

Naturally, with the limits on using public transport, unless you drive or live nearby, then they are still to all intents, closed.

Kew Gardens is requiring that people buy tickets in advance so that it can control how many people go in at any time. They have also reduced the price from the normal average of £16.50 to £9 per adult as the glasshouses and tree walkway will be closed. Basically, if it’s at ground level, and outdoors you can see it.

Tickets can be bought here.

Hampton Court Palace says that it is opening its gardens, but hasn’t given too many details yet. The maze is likely to remain closed, as will the Palace itself, although they aim to open that in July.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*