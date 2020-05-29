A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Phone charging company partners with TfL to provide sanitising stations in London Underground BDaily

London Underground is looking for ideas to make use of the heat in its tube tunnels. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Work restarts at Crossrail’s eastern and western stations Building

Mainline / Overground

Last week, TfL Rail completed a migration to running longer trains between Paddington and Reading. ianVisits

Preliminary funding has been secured to increase the number of trains on the Abbey Line – a single-track line linking Watford with St Albans. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

London Port of Tilbury plans rail expansion Rail Freight

Man without ticket ‘spits at passenger’ at Mile End Tube station as he demands staff open gate ITV

West Hampstead artist defends ‘divisive’ mural on Thameslink bridge Ham & High

TfL seeks support of London businesses over return to work OnLondon

TfL has announced that Andy Byford, who started his career as a trainee on the London Underground, is to be London’s new Transport Commissioner. ianVisits

Commuters have called for the urgent introduction of part-time rail season tickets to help employees return to work after the coronavirus outbreak. Telegraph (£)

London station worker admits spiking supervisor’s coffee with cleaning fluid Standard

And finally: Eurostar has developed a scheme to provide support for language students during school closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. ITCM

