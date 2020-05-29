With bricks-and-mortar cinemas closed at the moment, there’s a chance – for those who own cars – to watch films the American way.

Sitting in a car.

Although outdoor cinema’s are a regular staple now of the London summer scene, even with social distancing, it’s not sensible to have large crowds sitting in parks watching films together.

The drive-in cinema on the other hand lets people arrive cocooned in a metal box, and watch film relatively safely. Cinema snacks will be delivered to the car, and tickets will be checked wither by scanning through the closed window, or by car license plate.

Several drive-in cinemas have been announced so far.

North London – Meridian Water

4th-11th July 2020

A range of summer classics with tickets costing £35 per car. Backed by the organisers of Troubadour Theatres.

South London – venue to be confirmed

2nd-7th July 2020

Details still being worked out, so you need to join their mailing list to find out when they announce the films and location. The event is backed by the Ministry of Sound. £35 per car.

East London – venue to be confirmed

17th-20th July 2020

Details still being worked out, so you need to join their mailing list to find out when they announce the films and location. The event is backed by the Ministry of Sound. £35 per car.

North London – Alexandra Palace

Details still being worked out, but in September, the English National Opera plans three weeks of screenings of its operas, with Puccini’s La Bohème and Mozart’s The Magic Flute confirmed so far.

Details to be confirmed

Luna, who already run the conventional outdoor summer evening screenings are promising a number of drive-in events, but details are not confirmed yet – register on their website to keep up to date.