More plans to turn tube station car parks into homes have been shown off – this time at Arnos Grove station on the Piccadilly line.

The station itself is one of Charles Holden’s designs, from 1932, and considered a significant work of modern architecture with its double-height circular ticket hall dominating the area. It’s been suggested widely, if unproven, that Holden’s inspiration for the station may have been Stockholm City Library, which was designed by Gunnar Asplund and visited by Frank Pick and Holden on a trip in 1930.

Despite its later adulation, and Frank Pick’s own reputation as a supporter of modern design, he was not that keen on it, and it took a lot of work to persuade him to approve the design. It has since gone on to become a design icon.

The site is also slightly unusual in that the tube station has two car parks, on either side of the ticket hall. The larger car park, to the west, is the original, which was later extended, and the smaller car park on the east was also added later.

What’s being planned is for there to be four blocks of flats built for rental, with the blocks on one side set further back so that they don’t overwhelm the Holden’s tube station.

The proposed scheme of 162 rental homes also provides 64 affordable units, 40% by habitable room, in the form of discount market rent, although how that will work will be subject to further discussions with Enfield Council.

Unsurprisingly, there are local objections to the plans to remove the car park with nearly 300 parking spaces, although TfL counters that a third of the people who currently drive to the station living within walking distance.

There is an intention to improve the bus stand in front of the tube station, although that’s not included in this planning application.

If planning approval is granted, then they expect to start construction in Spring 2021.