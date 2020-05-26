Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Exhibition Reviews, Museums No Comments ↓

A couple of years ago, a prophetic exhibition about pandemics was held at the Museum of London, and now they’ve put it online.

The exhibition, “Disease X: London’s next epidemic?” opened in November 2018 and marked the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Flu, and while looking back, also asked what would happen when the next pandemic struck.

We know the answer now, and rather sooner than we had wanted to learn it.

Using the Museum of London’s collections, research and interviews with public health experts and epidemiologists the exhibition explored if the city might be at risk from an unknown ‘Disease X’ as the World Health Organisation called it.

The revamped Disease X exhibition shares the stories, objects and words of the original display to demonstrate what the past can tell us about historical maladies, their impact on London and its people and the different methods used to fight back. Some of which include the mourning dress worn by Queen Victoria to mark the shock passing of her grandson Prince Albert Victor due to ‘Russian Flu’, a 17th century pomander used to waft away the foul smells thought to cause diseases like the plague and a poster advertising ‘Flu-Mal’, which dubiously claimed to combat both influenza and malaria.

The online exhibition is here, and my review from the original physical display is here.

